Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.71 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $4.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $34.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.06 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.88 billion to $36.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecopetrol.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.
EC opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.379 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.25%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.
