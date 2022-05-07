Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.04.

Shares of ECVT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 305,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,653. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

