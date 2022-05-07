Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will post $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EIX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Edison International stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.