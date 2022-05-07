Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $73.03.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $13,026,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

