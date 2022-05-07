Eiffage SA Plans Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5242 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Eiffage has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $23.67.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EFGSY shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eiffage from €120.00 ($126.32) to €129.00 ($135.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eiffage from €106.00 ($111.58) to €112.00 ($117.89) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($125.05) to €125.60 ($132.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.