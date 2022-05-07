El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

