El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 238,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.