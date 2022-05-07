El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Releases Earnings Results

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $110.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.70. 238,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,467. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $393.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.38. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile (Get Rating)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
