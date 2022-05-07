Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

ELAN opened at $23.79 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,400,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 760,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after buying an additional 75,573 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

