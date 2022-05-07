Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%.
ELVT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.
In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $74,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
