Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%.

ELVT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,904. Elevate Credit has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $74,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

