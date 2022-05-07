Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

NYSE EFC traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,123. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $911.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.61). Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 102.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

