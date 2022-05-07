Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of EBS opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

