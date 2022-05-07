Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.95-$5.10 EPS.

EMR stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,031. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.42 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

