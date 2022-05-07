Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

