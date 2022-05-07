Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11.
About Empire State Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.
