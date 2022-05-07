Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.40 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 415,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,252. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after buying an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

