Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.40 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $4.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 415,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,252. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
