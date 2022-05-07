Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.62. 415,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.56. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 52.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

