Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company had a trading volume of 415,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,252. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

