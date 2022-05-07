Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$707.11.
Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.56 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37.
In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
