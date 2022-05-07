Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Given a C$43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EDV. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$44.25 to C$45.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$2,060.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$707.11.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$32.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$25.56 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of C$8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.37.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$878.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$899.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.1599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

