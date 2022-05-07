Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $3.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENDP. Barclays cut Endo International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

ENDP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 20,785,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter worth $89,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the third quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 50.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 127.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

