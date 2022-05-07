Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Endo International posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on ENDP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

ENDP stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Endo International has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

