Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel SpA is an electricity operator in Italy, which engages in the generation, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates a range of hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, geothermal, wind, and photovoltaic power plants. The Company is also involved in the import, distribution and sale of natural gas. It listens and compares with consumer associations, environmentalists, small businesses and local governments to prevent critical issues and develop projects in accordance with the needs of all. Enel SpA is based in Rome, Italy. “

Get Enel alerts:

ENLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($9.68) to €8.30 ($8.74) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.00 ($9.47) to €7.20 ($7.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.28. 782,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,854. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enel has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

About Enel (Get Rating)

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enel (ENLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.