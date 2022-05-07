Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENRFF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

