Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,350. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25.
ERII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.
About Energy Recovery (Get Rating)
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.
