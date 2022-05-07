Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ERII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ERII traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.28. 517,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,350. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

