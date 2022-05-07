Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Earnings Results

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,155,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 37,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 103,817 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

