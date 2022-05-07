Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after acquiring an additional 276,365 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

