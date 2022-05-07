Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Enerplus to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. Enerplus has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $14.59.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 155.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enerplus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $1,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

