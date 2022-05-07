Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.39.

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,337. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.56. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

