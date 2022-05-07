Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:EVC opened at $4.44 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $384.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

EVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Entravision Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 171,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

