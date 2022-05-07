Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

EVC opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

