Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce $330.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.16 million. Envestnet reported sales of $288.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

