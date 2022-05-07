Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.330-$1.340 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.45-$0.46 EPS.

ENV traded down $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 1,711,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

