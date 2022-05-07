Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324-$326 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.01 million.Envestnet also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. 1,711,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,975. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.81 and a beta of 1.07. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,967,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.