Envista (NYSE:NVST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVST stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Get Envista alerts:

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVST shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Envista (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.