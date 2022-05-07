enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “enVVeno Medical Corporation is a medical device company. It focuses in the treatment of venous disease. enVVeno Medical Corporation, formerly known as Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc., is based in IRVINE, CA. “

NVNO opened at $4.36 on Friday. enVVeno Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.61). Equities research analysts forecast that enVVeno Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

