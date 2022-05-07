EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) to Issue None Dividend of $1.80 on June 30th

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

EOG stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,234 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

