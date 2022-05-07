EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Plans None Dividend of $1.80

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 83.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

