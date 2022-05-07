EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

