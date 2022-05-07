EOG Resources, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $1.80 (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

EOG Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 83.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

EOG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $132.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

