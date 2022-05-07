EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EOG opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.20. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,017,906 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,117 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in EOG Resources by 2,874.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,199 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

