EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. EPAM Systems updated its Q2 guidance to at least $1.70 EPS.

EPAM stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,072. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.84. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

