EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues Earnings Results

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. EPR Properties updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39-$4.55 EPS.

EPR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 513,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.55. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

