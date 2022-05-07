EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.39-$4.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,125. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.