Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other research firms have also commented on EQNR. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.52.
EQNR stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.
