Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives C$12.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Smith acquired 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,509,833.76.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.