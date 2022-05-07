Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equinox Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

