Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 23,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$249,685.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,950.36.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

