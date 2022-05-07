Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank cut Equinox Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.55.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,702. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $16,924,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,056,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after purchasing an additional 939,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 757,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

