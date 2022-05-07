Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$11.25 by Analysts at Desjardins

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.55.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,702. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

