Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 7th (BCOV, CEQP, CWST, EBS, EQNR, ESRT, EVTC, EXAS, FCN, INFI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 7th:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kunlun Energy Company Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the business of exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Exploration and Production, and Natural Gas Distribution. Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas. Natural Gas Distribution segment engages in the sale of natural gas and the transmission of natural gas primarily in China. KunLun Energy Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Centrus Energy Corp. is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company operates in two segments, LEU and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity. The Company also provides contract work services for the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractors. Centrus Energy Corp., formerly known as USEC Inc., is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. “

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biora Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company innovating in the field of oral biotherapeutics for gastrointestinal health and beyond. Biora Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Progenity Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Talkspace Inc. is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc., formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

