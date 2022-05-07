Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.48 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report $669.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.10 million to $683.40 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $598.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Equity Residential by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 293.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,943,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 113.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $71.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

